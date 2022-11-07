Senior Connect
Carolina Beach mooring field closing for repair work on Monday

The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the Carolina Beach mooring field will close for maintenance and repair work.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the Carolina Beach mooring field will close for maintenance and repair work. The closure is expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 7.

Per the announcement, the work will be done to anchorage equipment. As of this time, it is uncertain how long this project will take.

While the closure is in place, boaters seeking moorings have been asked to contact other local marinas for harborage.

Those with questions are asked to call the Town Hall at (910) 458-2999.

