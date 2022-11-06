Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: 9 wounded in shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar....
Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar. All nine victims were hospitalized, and police say two were critical and the others were in stable condition.(Source: WPVI via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues, WCAU-TV reported.

WPVI-TV reported that gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people, according to police.

All nine victims were hospitalized. Police said two were critical and the others were in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.

Pace said there were likely to be more victims.

There were no immediate arrests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nao Trinidad
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
City and county law enforcement seen at New Hanover County Landfill
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to...
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
Janvariah Brewington
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosen prescribing...
CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late

Latest News

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot
“Anytime a child is involved in any kind of accident, it’s always a tragic event,” Nathan...
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
Jerry Lee
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest