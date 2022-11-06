First Alert Forecast: unseasonable heat continues with relief in sight, eyeing possible tropical development

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Temperatures are still on the upswing in your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Expect warm 80s for highs and muggy 60s for lows through into next week. The jet stream will not sufficiently buckle for any chilly/cold air intrusions until after Veterans Day.

Patchy drizzle or light rain is possible through Monday, but most times and places should stay dry. Next week, daily odds for breezy showers will grow as a trough of low pressure sharpens off the Florida, Georgia, and Carolina coasts. This system now has a high chance of acquiring tropical or subtropical characteristics. The highest rain and storm odds are likely late next week.

It is now November 5 but it looks more like August 5 in the tropical Atlantic right now. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/pzNXWX9189 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) November 5, 2022

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is winding down but your First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep tabs on the Atlantic basin. wect.com/hurricane is a great resource for you to stay in the know.

