Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Storms rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries, damage

Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, after a massive tornado hit the area, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Powderly, Texas.(Jeff Forward/The Paris News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Storms ripped through parts of Texas on Friday, flattening homes and toppling trees, with local officials in one county reporting at least two dozen people injured.

One community hit hard was Powderly, Texas, near the border with Oklahoma and about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries.

“It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Johnson said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see.”

Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell -- the highest elected official in the county that includes Powderly -- declared a disaster in the area, a step in getting federal assistance and funding. Bell’s declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county.

Churches opened their doors to serve as shelters for those whose homes were damaged.

The National Weather Service had issued multiple tornado warnings stretching from the Dallas-Fort Worth area into neighboring Oklahoma. The storm system was then headed toward Arkansas and Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City and county law enforcement seen at New Hanover County Landfill
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
Abigail Hollis
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
Airlie Gardens
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to...
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

Latest News

“Anytime a child is involved in any kind of accident, it’s always a tragic event,” Nathan...
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.
‘Our hearts are broken’: One of the oldest elephants in the country has been euthanized
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois