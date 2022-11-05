Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Fugitive arrested after investigator spots him on vacation at Disney World

A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.
A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A fugitive ended up being caught while vacationing at Disney World.

Quashon Burton was visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom when an inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service caught sight of him.

The inspector, Jeff Andre, was also on vacation and knew who Burton was because he had signed his arrest warrant.

Burton allegedly stole the identities of at least four people to get nearly 150,000 in government loans meant to help struggling businesses during the pandemic.

The 31-year-old was on the run for a year before he was arrested.

Federal prosecutors have argued against Burton’s release on bail because they say he might run again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abigail Hollis
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
City and county law enforcement seen at New Hanover County Landfill
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to...
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
Airlie Gardens
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
Janvariah Brewington
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

“Anytime a child is involved in any kind of accident, it’s always a tragic event,” Nathan...
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
An enrollment form for Medicare is pictured in this photo from Oct. 11, 2019. With Medicare’s...
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
5 people found dead inside house after reported shooting in Maryland