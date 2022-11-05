Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise near records, rain chances slight

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Nov. 4, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Temperatures are on the upswing in your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Expect mild / warm 70s and 80s for highs and cool / muggy 50s and 60s for lows through this weekend and into next week. The jet stream will not sufficiently buckle for any chilly / cold air intrusions until after Veterans Day.

Patchy drizzle or light rain is possible through Sunday, but most times and places should stay dry. Next week, daily odds for breezy showers will grow as a trough of low pressure sharpens off the Florida, Georgia, and Carolina coasts. Whether this low manages to attain tropical or subtropical status appears to be a nominal matter for now.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is winding down,. but your First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep tabs on the Atlantic basin. wect.com/hurricane is a great resource for you to stay in the know.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abigail Hollis
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
City and county law enforcement seen at New Hanover County Landfill
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to...
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
Airlie Gardens
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
Janvariah Brewington
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Nov. 4, 2022.
First Alert Forecast: temps flirting with records through early next week
A great but unusually warm weekend ahead for SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Nov. 4, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Nov. 4, 2022
First Alert Forecast: temps nearing records through early next week
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Nov. 4, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Nov. 4, 2022