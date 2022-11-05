Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday

Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday,...
Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday, November 7.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday, November 7.

As part of a transportation bond, the City of Wilmington will begin its Racine Drive at New Centre Drive Intersection Improvements Project to add a new turning lane. The project is meant to reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area.

Traffic patterns will vary over the next five months as crews add a right-turn lane on Racine Drive, construct curb ramps and sidewalks, add pedestrian crossings with signals, and add a pedestrian concrete island to the intersection.

While thru traffic will be allowed throughout the course of the project, traffic flow will be impacted by the construction and motorists should avoid this intersection unless it is necessary.  Pedestrian detours will also be in place to guide sidewalk users around the work zone.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abigail Hollis
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
City and county law enforcement seen at New Hanover County Landfill
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to...
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
Airlie Gardens
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
Janvariah Brewington
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

Wave Transit bus
Wave Transit offering free rides on Election Day
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to ongoing film production
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic...
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Highway 9 fire crash
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says