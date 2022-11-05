Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday, November 7.

As part of a transportation bond, the City of Wilmington will begin its Racine Drive at New Centre Drive Intersection Improvements Project to add a new turning lane. The project is meant to reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area.

Traffic patterns will vary over the next five months as crews add a right-turn lane on Racine Drive, construct curb ramps and sidewalks, add pedestrian crossings with signals, and add a pedestrian concrete island to the intersection.

While thru traffic will be allowed throughout the course of the project, traffic flow will be impacted by the construction and motorists should avoid this intersection unless it is necessary. Pedestrian detours will also be in place to guide sidewalk users around the work zone.

