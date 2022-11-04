Wave Transit offering free rides on Election Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All Wave Transit services will be offered for free on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Per Wave’s Facebook, fixed-route buses, RideMICRO, and UNCW Shuttles will all be free.

Keep in mind that while you can vote anywhere in your county during one-stop early voting, you will have to vote in your precinct on Election Day. You can find your precinct by looking up your registration on the State Board of Elections website.

If you live in Wilmington, you may be able to take one of Wave’s fixed-route buses or the UNCW shuttle; you can see the full map and schedule here. Although, you may find it easier to use the Wave Transit app, which has a Google Maps-style trip planner that uses your phone’s location.

For those in northern Brunswick County, southeastern Pender County, northern New Hanover County or southeastern New Hanover County, you may be able to use Wave’s on-demand RideMICRO service. You’ll need to schedule a ride for RideMICRO via Wave’s website or by downloading the RideMICRO app, which is separate from the Wave Transit app.

