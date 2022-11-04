Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.

Per the Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Trust, the original Nao Trinidad set sail from Spain in 1519 on the Magellan-Elcano expedition with four other ships. It crossed the Atlantic, sailed the coast of South America and crossed the Pacific Ocean. But after sailing for two years, it sprang a leak and never made it back to Spain.

Guests can see all four decks on tours guided by crew members from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available online here or at the dock. The rates are:

$5 for kids 5-12 years old

$15 for adults 12+ years old

$35 for a family with two adults and up to three kids

