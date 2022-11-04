Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington

The Nao Trinidad
The Nao Trinidad(WWNY)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.

Per the Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Trust, the original Nao Trinidad set sail from Spain in 1519 on the Magellan-Elcano expedition with four other ships. It crossed the Atlantic, sailed the coast of South America and crossed the Pacific Ocean. But after sailing for two years, it sprang a leak and never made it back to Spain.

Guests can see all four decks on tours guided by crew members from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available online here or at the dock. The rates are:

  • $5 for kids 5-12 years old
  • $15 for adults 12+ years old
  • $35 for a family with two adults and up to three kids

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City and county law enforcement seen at New Hanover County Landfill
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
Abigail Hollis
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
Airlie Gardens
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Dwayne Jackson
Wilmington man pleads guilty to human trafficking charges

Latest News

Cape Fear Festival of Trees
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host Cape Fear Festival of Trees starting Nov. 18
Janvariah Brewington
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Festival Latino
Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend
Airlie Gardens
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly