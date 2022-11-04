Oyster Roast and Harvest Toast dinner and silent auction to raise money for homeless families in the Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Family Promise of Lower Cape Fear has organized the Oyster Roast and Harvest Toast dinner and silent auction to raise money for their work with homeless families.

“Join Family Promise of Lower Cape Fear for an intimate dinner down at White Feather Farm with appetizers and dessert from Spoonfed, oysters from Hold Fast Oyster Co., dinner catered by Sawmill, and music by Tideline String Band. Ticket price includes beer, wine, signature cocktails from mixologist Mr. Bartender featuring spirits from End of Days Distillery, and the opportunity to bid at silent auction items,” writes Family Promise on the event website.

Tickets are $150 per person with a table of 6 for $900 and a table of 8 for $1,200.

You can buy tickets here and watch the full interview with Family Promise Executive Director Anne Best and Fundraising Chairman Holly Sidor in the video on this webpage.

