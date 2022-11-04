Senior Connect
Novant Health holding Save the Date hiring event

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center(NCWorks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the NCWorks Career Center at 1994 South 17th Street.

The event is hosted by NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board.

The following nursing support, non-clinical and professional positions are available:

  • Environmental service assistants
  • Medical assistants
  • Nurse aids
  • Patient care technicians
  • Sitters
  • Administrative associates
  • Business office representatives
  • Cafeteria assistants
  • Central sterile assistants
  • Cooks
  • Dining associates
  • Materials management associates
  • Patient access technicians
  • Patient experience representatives
  • Support associates
  • Pharmacy technicians
  • Phlebotomy technicians
  • Registered respiratory therapist

Job seekers can find listings at the New Hanover Medical Regional Center here and contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and career training opportunities through their email here or by calling 910 945-6900.

