Novant Health holding Save the Date hiring event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the NCWorks Career Center at 1994 South 17th Street.

The event is hosted by NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board.

The following nursing support, non-clinical and professional positions are available:

Environmental service assistants

Medical assistants

Nurse aids

Patient care technicians

Sitters

Administrative associates

Business office representatives

Cafeteria assistants

Central sterile assistants

Cooks

Dining associates

Materials management associates

Patient access technicians

Patient experience representatives

Support associates

Pharmacy technicians

Phlebotomy technicians

Registered respiratory therapist

Job seekers can find listings at the New Hanover Medical Regional Center here and contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and career training opportunities through their email here or by calling 910 945-6900.

