Nick Cannon expecting baby No. 11; 2nd with Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 11 and his second with model Alyssa Scott.
Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 11 and his second with model Alyssa Scott.(VLADTV / YouTube via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced they are expecting another child together.

People reports that Scott is pregnant with her third baby and second with Cannon.

The announcement comes nearly a year after their son Zen died at 5 months old from a brain tumor in December 2021.

When Zen was sick, Cannon reportedly called Scott the “strongest woman he’d ever seen” while speaking about her on his talk show.

Scott, 29, first shared the baby news on Instagram with a photo showing her baby bump while holding her 4-year-old daughter Zeela.

This week, the model shared more pictures to celebrate the pregnancy, posing nude in a bathtub with Cannon.

Us Weekly also confirmed Scott’s pregnancy. She has not revealed if she is expecting a boy or a girl.

In September, Cannon welcomed baby No. 10, Rise Messiah Cannon, with Brittany Bell. Rise is their third child together.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

