NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host Cape Fear Festival of Trees starting Nov. 18

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher will host the Cape Fear Festival of Trees from Nov. 18 to Jan. 2, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Per Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, the event will feature about 50 themed trees scattered throughout the aquarium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Cape Fear Festival of tree has been a holiday staple for more than 30 years,” Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Director Katie Tate said in the announcement. “The aquarium offers the perfect backdrop to walk through the forest of creatively decorated trees. Each year, our sponsors come up with some very creative themes and they have lots of fun bringing them to life.”

A nonprofit focused on providing health services to people with serious illnesses, LifeCare is raising money via donations from festival guests and the groups sponsoring the trees.

You can grab tickets for the aquarium at their website. Festival admission comes free with admission to the aquarium.

