Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning.

Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North.

WECT has been told that WPD detectives are actively working on a case, but police officials would not say what that case involves.

Law enforcement left the scene around 5 p.m. Thursday but returned to the landfill around 7 a.m. Friday.

The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. (WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.