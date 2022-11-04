Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to...
The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning.

Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North.

WECT has been told that WPD detectives are actively working on a case, but police officials would not say what that case involves.

Law enforcement left the scene around 5 p.m. Thursday but returned to the landfill around 7 a.m. Friday.

The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to...
The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning.(WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City and county law enforcement seen at New Hanover County Landfill
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
Abigail Hollis
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Airlie Gardens
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
Brittany Pope
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety

Latest News

“Anytime a child is involved in any kind of accident, it’s always a tragic event,” Nathan...
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend
Space is our future: that’s what Cape Fear Middle School Teacher Penny Wolff tells her science...
An out-of-the-world experience: Pender County science teacher is selected to be a NASA space ambassador
According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped up for tonight, but they expect...
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning