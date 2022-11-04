Fort Fisher holding groundbreaking for visitor center, archaeology lab

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Fort Fisher State Historic Site Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12:30 p.m.

“The ceremony will mark the launch of construction of a new historic site visitor center and a conservation lab for the Underwater Archaeology Branch of the N.C. Office of State Archaeology, currently headquartered at Fort Fisher,” states a news release from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “Construction is expected to be completed in April 2024. The new facilities will cost approximately $25.5 million, most of which has been appropriated by the N.C. General Assembly since 2016.”

The new visitor center, which is expected to serve more than one million visitors a year, will be 22,000 square feet, three times the size of the existing facility built in 1965.

“The new visitor center will have nearly double the museum exhibit space, plus amenities such as a 100-seat orientation theater and a multipurpose room suitable for rental and educational activities such as wedding receptions and classroom instruction,” according to the news release. “Attendees will include state Secretary D. Reid Wilson of the Department of Natural of Cultural Resources, members of the General Assembly and members of the Friends of Fort Fisher. Light refreshments will be served.”

