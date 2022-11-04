Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temps flirting with records through early next week

Your First Alert Weather Team
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday. Temperatures are on the upswing in your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Expect mild / warm 70s and 80s for highs and cool / muggy 50s and 60s for lows into next week. The jet stream will not sufficiently buckle for any chilly / cold air intrusions until after Veterans Day.

Patchy drizzle or light rain is possible through Sunday, but most times and places should stay dry. Next week, daily odds for breezy showers will grow as a trough of low pressure sharpens off the Florida, Georgia, and Carolina coasts. Whether this low manages to attain tropical or subtropical status appears to be a nominal matter for now.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is winding down,. but your First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep tabs on the Atlantic basin. wect.com/hurricane is a great resource for you to stay in the know.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

