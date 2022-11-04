Find your assigned precinct to vote on Election Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Registered voters across North Carolina who choose to cast their general election ballots on Election Day, should vote at their assigned polling location. This is different than One-Stop Early Voting, where voters can visit one of several designated locations in their county.

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. across North Carolina. Voters are assigned precinct locations based on their home address. You can find your assigned precinct, and view a sample ballot of the races, by clicking here to access the voter search tool on the NC State Board of Elections website.

Same-day registration is not allowed on Election Day. If you are not registered to vote by Election Day, you will not be allowed to vote in this election. Voters are not required to show photo identification in order to cast a vote.

Should questions arise about a voter’s eligibility, or if a voter goes to the incorrect precinct to cast a ballot on Election Day, they may receive what is called a provisional ballot. An election official will help the voter fill out a Provisional Voting Application and provide a provisional ballot and envelope. Once the voter completes the ballot, seals the ballot in the envelope and returns it to the election official, the voter will receive a Provisional Identification Number (PIN), which can be used along with their date of birth to check the status of their provisional ballot. This status will not be available earlier than 10 days after the date of the election. You can click here for more information about the provisional ballot procedures from the NC Board of Elections.

Voters who are unable to enter the voting place without assistance due to age or disability can take advantage of curbside voting. You can click here to learn more about voter assistance from the NCBOE website.

WECT will provide up-to-the-minute results from the 2022 General Election once the polls close. You can keep up with those results on election night by clicking here to visit the Election Results page.

