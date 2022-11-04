Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Find your assigned precinct to vote on Election Day

On Election Day, November 8, voters should go to their assigned precinct to cast general...
On Election Day, November 8, voters should go to their assigned precinct to cast general election ballots. This is different from One-Stop Early Voting, where voters could visit one of several designated polling places in their county.(KY3)
By Jon Evans
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Registered voters across North Carolina who choose to cast their general election ballots on Election Day, should vote at their assigned polling location. This is different than One-Stop Early Voting, where voters can visit one of several designated locations in their county.

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. across North Carolina. Voters are assigned precinct locations based on their home address. You can find your assigned precinct, and view a sample ballot of the races, by clicking here to access the voter search tool on the NC State Board of Elections website.

Same-day registration is not allowed on Election Day. If you are not registered to vote by Election Day, you will not be allowed to vote in this election. Voters are not required to show photo identification in order to cast a vote.

Should questions arise about a voter’s eligibility, or if a voter goes to the incorrect precinct to cast a ballot on Election Day, they may receive what is called a provisional ballot. An election official will help the voter fill out a Provisional Voting Application and provide a provisional ballot and envelope. Once the voter completes the ballot, seals the ballot in the envelope and returns it to the election official, the voter will receive a Provisional Identification Number (PIN), which can be used along with their date of birth to check the status of their provisional ballot. This status will not be available earlier than 10 days after the date of the election. You can click here for more information about the provisional ballot procedures from the NC Board of Elections.

Voters who are unable to enter the voting place without assistance due to age or disability can take advantage of curbside voting. You can click here to learn more about voter assistance from the NCBOE website.

WECT will provide up-to-the-minute results from the 2022 General Election once the polls close. You can keep up with those results on election night by clicking here to visit the Election Results page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City and county law enforcement seen at New Hanover County Landfill
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
Abigail Hollis
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Airlie Gardens
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
Dwayne Jackson
Wilmington man pleads guilty to human trafficking charges

Latest News

“Anytime a child is involved in any kind of accident, it’s always a tragic event,” Nathan...
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Fort Fisher State Historic Site Thursday, Nov....
Fort Fisher holding groundbreaking for visitor center, archaeology lab
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said in a release on Thursday that they...
Chemours applies to the NCDEQ for air permit modification as part of planned expansion at the Fayetteville Works facility
Wave Transit bus
Wave Transit offering free rides on Election Day