Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s festival season across Southeastern North Carolina and Festival Latino will bring people from far and wide to Ogden Park this weekend.

This is the 21st year of the event, after the two-year anticipation. There will be 60 exhibitors, plenty of food, live bands, a soccer tournament and lots of dancing. Many attendees look forward to the dance competition where the crowd dances along with the performers. The dance event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The director and creator of the festival says there are many other events that people can look forward to.

“It’s gonna be a beautiful day at the park and everything wonderful everything Latino Latin food, music, dancing. And the best kids Fiesta we have piñatas every hour inflatables face painting, Mexican hat race. Everything’s got candy prizes. The kids have a great time,” said Lucy Vasquez, Director of Amigos International.

The kids fiesta is on Saturday but only until 4 p.m. — so be sure to get there earlier if you plan on partaking in that event.

Saturday is known to be the big day with dance competitions, kids fest, and a lot of vendors. Sunday has less events, but it’s still a great day to listen to music and try authentic food. And a reminder that there are no dogs allowed at the festival.

The goal of this festival is to bring different cultures and communities together in order to share their traditions, custom and heritage.

“One of the reasons I started Festival Latino was because the Latino community needed access to services that they were even unaware existed and all these services providers, all these service providers were out there trying to reach the Latino community couldn’t get to them. So, I just put the two together and brought the service providers to the people and they got to know each other. I think that’s one of the big highlights on my end. For a festival, to know that people are actually making the connection,” said Vasquez.

The festival is located at Ogden Park, 7069 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28411. The free event runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

