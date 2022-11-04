Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend

By Lauren Schuster
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s festival season across Southeastern North Carolina and Festival Latino will bring people from far and wide to Ogden Park this weekend.

This is the 21st year of the event, after the two-year anticipation. There will be 60 exhibitors, plenty of food, live bands, a soccer tournament and lots of dancing. Many attendees look forward to the dance competition where the crowd dances along with the performers. The dance event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The director and creator of the festival says there are many other events that people can look forward to.

“It’s gonna be a beautiful day at the park and everything wonderful everything Latino Latin food, music, dancing. And the best kids Fiesta we have piñatas every hour inflatables face painting, Mexican hat race. Everything’s got candy prizes. The kids have a great time,” said Lucy Vasquez, Director of Amigos International.

The kids fiesta is on Saturday but only until 4 p.m. — so be sure to get there earlier if you plan on partaking in that event.

Saturday is known to be the big day with dance competitions, kids fest, and a lot of vendors. Sunday has less events, but it’s still a great day to listen to music and try authentic food. And a reminder that there are no dogs allowed at the festival.

The goal of this festival is to bring different cultures and communities together in order to share their traditions, custom and heritage.

“One of the reasons I started Festival Latino was because the Latino community needed access to services that they were even unaware existed and all these services providers, all these service providers were out there trying to reach the Latino community couldn’t get to them. So, I just put the two together and brought the service providers to the people and they got to know each other. I think that’s one of the big highlights on my end. For a festival, to know that people are actually making the connection,” said Vasquez.

The festival is located at Ogden Park, 7069 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28411. The free event runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City and county law enforcement seen at New Hanover County Landfill
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
Abigail Hollis
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Airlie Gardens
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
Brittany Pope
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety

Latest News

“Anytime a child is involved in any kind of accident, it’s always a tragic event,” Nathan...
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to...
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
Space is our future: that’s what Cape Fear Middle School Teacher Penny Wolff tells her science...
An out-of-the-world experience: Pender County science teacher is selected to be a NASA space ambassador
According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped up for tonight, but they expect...
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning