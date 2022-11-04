Emergency boil water advisory issued for Kings Grant

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An emergency boil water advisory has been issued for about 65 customers in Kings Grant as of 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

“Crews are repairing a leaking water main in the area. Approximately 65 customers at the following addresses are impacted: all of Jamey Court, all of Dotson Court, the 4400 block of Noland Drive, and 1114 through 1218 Grathwol Drive,” states the CFPUA in the alert.

CFPUA asks customers to expect low pressure and to boil water and letting it cool before using for consumption. This includes drinking, brushing teeth, food preperation and fruit washing but does not include showering or bathing.

