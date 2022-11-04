Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Janvariah Brewington
Janvariah Brewington(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4.

Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The BCSO asks anyone with information to call Detective Bill at 910-713-6071 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City and county law enforcement seen at New Hanover County Landfill
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
Abigail Hollis
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Airlie Gardens
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
Brittany Pope
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety

Latest News

“Anytime a child is involved in any kind of accident, it’s always a tragic event,” Nathan...
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
Wave Transit bus
Wave Transit offering free rides on Election Day
The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to...
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend