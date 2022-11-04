Boil water advisory for parts of Columbus County for next 24 hours

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas in Columbus County are now under a 24-hour boil water advisory after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System as of about 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

The areas affected include:

Fowler Road

Cox Subdivision

Hwy 904 from Lester Watts Road to New Life Church Road

Due to the flow of water reversing throughout the system, customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water. Water used for consumption should be boiled during the next 24 hours until the system is cleared.

Anyone who experiences discolored water will need to contact the after-hours telephone number, 910-770-2158, to report concerns.

