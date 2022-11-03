Senior Connect
Wilmington man sentenced for drug and firearm charges

Deandrez Robbins
Deandrez Robbins(District Attorney Ben David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deandrez Robbins, 25, of Wilmington has been sentenced to 25-39 months in prison after he pled guilty earlier this week to possession of a firearm as a felon and trafficking in marijuana.

According to court documents, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety searched Robbins’ apartment at Jean Rabin Way on February 18. Officers found over 42 pounds of marijuana, two pistols, various magazines and ammunition, digital scales and a bunch of cash.

Robbins isn’t allowed to own guns due to prior narcotics-related felonies.

“Drug trafficking of any kind will not be tolerated in our communities, especially when it invites gun violence. Thanks to the hard work of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, this defendant was apprehended before anyone was hurt,” Assistant District Attorney Michael Chaney said in the release.

“Nothing good can come from the deadly combination of firearms and any controlled substance. The District Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute career offenders who pose a great risk of harm to the community through their involvement with the illegal drug trade,” District Attorney Ben David said.

