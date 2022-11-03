Senior Connect
Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug and firearm offenses

Charles Hunter Nixon
Charles Hunter Nixon(Mugshot: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office. Background: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute five or more grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Charles Hunter Nixon, 28, pled guilty to the charges on May 17, 2022.

Per court documents, Nixon was pulled over for reckless driving on May 14, 2021. The responding officers saw a semi-automatic rifle in the car and learned he had been convicted of a felony and had outstanding warrants for cutting off his ankle monitor.

“During a search of the vehicle, officers located an ammunition belt with four rifle magazines, approximately 101 rounds of rifle ammunition, 12 bindles of heroin, digital scales, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia. Officers also located approximately 38 grams of methamphetamine in the defendant’s pocket. At the time of this offense, the defendant was on supervised release for a 2019 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury,” writes the U.S. Department of Justice in a release.

According to the Department of Justice, this case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which is dedicated to reducing violent crime and gun violence by bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve.

