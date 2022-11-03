Senior Connect
Wilmington man pleads guilty to human trafficking charges

Dwayne Jackson
Dwayne Jackson(District Attorney Ben David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 21-year-old Dwayne Jackson of Wilmington has pled guilty to human trafficking, promoting prostitution by advancing prostitution, promoting prostitution by profiting, and conspiracy to commit human trafficking in Pender County Superior Court.

Jackson was sentenced to 58-130 months in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years upon his release.

According to court documents, Jackson met the 18-year-old victim, who is intellectually disabled, online and acted as her boyfriend. He convinced her to have sex with his friends and posted explicit photographs of the victim on a website to solicit sex for money. Over the next two weeks, Jackson created profiles on a website to promote prostitution and profited from these transactions. The documents say he promised the victim love and shelter if she made him money.

“There are people pretending to be friends and boyfriends who will take advantage of young ladies. They promise socially and emotionally vulnerable girls love, attention, and support. However, these relationships are built on a fiction and will only serve to benefit the perpetrators,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Smith said.

Two friends of Jackson’s, Demond Conyers and Mackenzie Thigpen, are also charged relating to this criminal conduct. Their cases are still pending with court dates on November 18, 2022, and November 28, 2022, respectively.

