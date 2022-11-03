Senior Connect
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina

Powerball jackpot reached $1.5B
Powerball jackpot reached $1.5B(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Powerball players who tried their luck in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing won 13 big prizes throughout the state as the jackpot continues to grow, reaching $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing.

In Wednesday’s drawing, one lucky ticket in North Carolina matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Iredell County.

Another lucky $3 Power Play ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The ticket doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit. The ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

Eleven other lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in Wednesday’s drawing. Those wins occurred in New Bern, Mebane, Winston Salem, Charlotte, Huntersville, Littleton, Yadkinville, Holly Springs, and Youngsville.

On Saturday, North Carolinians can play for a $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot that is worth $745.9 million in cash. The jackpot is the second-largest Powerball jackpot and third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

