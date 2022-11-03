Senior Connect
Seahawks win exhibition men’s hoops opener against Emory & Henry 88-47


UNCW scored a 88-47 victory vs. Division II Emory & Henry’s Wasps at the basketball exhibition game on Wednesday night at Trask Coliseum.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fueled by 16 points each from Maleeck Harden-Hayes and Trazarien White, Head Coach Takayo Siddle’s UNCW Seahawks rolled to a 88-47 victory over Emory & Henry in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks outscored the Wasps 26-4 over the last 7:25 of the first half, building their lead to 47-25 at the break. The hosts scored 17 unanswered points as part of a 21-1 second-half run that extended the lead to 76-34, with only 6:31 remaining.

“There were some jitters out there,” said Siddle, the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year. “We were a little nervous and anxious. We did some good things for the last eight minutes of the first half. The guys played very hard throughout the game. I challenged them in certain areas. I’m proud of the guys. I think our depth could be one of our strong suits. I’m excited about this team. I think we have a ton of upside.”

Jamarii Thomas added 15 points to support Harden-Hayes and White for the Seahawks. Gabe Brown’s 13 points paced the Division II visitors from Emory, Virginia.

Coming off winning the 2022 College Basketball Invitational championship, the Seahawks open the 2022-23 regular season on Monday, November 7 on the road against preseason #1 North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

