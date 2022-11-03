Raleigh man faces 20 child sex charges, $1 million bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh man is being held on a $1 million bond on charges of child sex offenses that allegedly took place in July.

Christopher Pacas-Aragon, 25, of 3440 Apache Drive, faces 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Warrants allege that he was found in possession of explicit images of children as young as 5 engaged in sex acts and bondage and that he shared those images online.

Pacas-Aragon has a history of such charges. He was charged when he was 17 with engaging in a sexual act with a child under 13 years old.

