Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Raleigh man faces 20 child sex charges, $1 million bond

Christopher Pacas-Aragon, 25, of 3440 Apache Drive, faces 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Christopher Pacas-Aragon
Christopher Pacas-Aragon(WRAL)
By Stan Chambers Jr.
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh man is being held on a $1 million bond on charges of child sex offenses that allegedly took place in July.

Christopher Pacas-Aragon, 25, of 3440 Apache Drive, faces 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Warrants allege that he was found in possession of explicit images of children as young as 5 engaged in sex acts and bondage and that he shared those images online.

Pacas-Aragon has a history of such charges. He was charged when he was 17 with engaging in a sexual act with a child under 13 years old.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic...
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Alexis Nicole Brooks
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries, some...
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
The Bladenboro Police Department has begun an investigation after a man was allegedly assaulted...
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch
Michael Hoffer
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’

Latest News

“Their job as the government is to represent us and take care of us. Three people are dead that...
Fiancé of Raleigh mass shooting victim says alert ‘might have saved her life’
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic...
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
LGC questions Winnabow’s incorporation request, votes against request