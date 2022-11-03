Senior Connect
Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies

Jennings D. Edge
Jennings D. Edge(Calabash Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on October 2.

Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to ‘a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protected Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.

Funeral services are planned for 2 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Calabash Fire Station at 892 Persimmon Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Calabash Fire Department.

