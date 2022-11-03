Senior Connect
Port City Politics: Former Trustee calls out complacent CFCC board, Winnabow’s incorporation hopes, and more

Port City Politics
Port City Politics(WECT)
By Michael Praats and Ben Schachtman
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, the latest on now former-CFCC Trustee Jimmy Hopkins, who has added to the chorus of allegations against the college, describing a culture of complacent oversight and retaliation against critics.

Then, will there be a Town of Winnabow? Probably not, but we get into why some were looking into it. And, another word about campaign signs.

