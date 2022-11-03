Police: 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

Police responded to the shooting at Charleston Place around 7:30 p.m.

The child’s mother identified him to WBTV as Demario Warren. He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Officers first sent a message on Twitter and said the shooting was self-inflicted but during a news conference Wednesday night, investigators walked that message back.

“We are still in the middle of an investigation and there are some things we need to be certain of. I hate to use the word ‘walkback,’ but we really need to make sure that we have the right frame of reference,” Major Cecil Brisbon with CMPD told reporters at a press conference last night.

Demario’s mother, Brandi Parham, told WBTV her son was at his father’s home at the time, and that she wasn’t there when it happened.

“He loved his siblings; him and his brother was like best friends. They did everything together,” Parham said to describe Demario.

“If you have a gun, put it up. it’s a safety, put the safety on it, put it up and teach them to don’t touch it,” she said.

Parham did provide WBTV with the child’s father’s name and date of birth. WBTV checked the Mecklenburg County Detention Center’s website and discovered there is a person by that name with the same birthdate in custody. According to the jail’s website, the man was booked into the jail on an involuntary manslaughter charge early Thursday morning.

There is also a charge of selling or giving a weapon to a minor.

WBTV is working to confirm his identity before releasing his name.

“Anytime a young person, a toddler loses their life, that means somebody’s light has been forever extinguished and they don’t get opportunities to see things that we enjoy,” said Brisbon. “If you have children, take care of them, hold them close, keep them dear.”

