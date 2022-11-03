Opportunities in southeastern North Carolina to honor, celebrate Veterans Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Organizations in southeastern North Carolina have announced a wide variety of events to help members of the community honor and celebrate Veterans Day.

paws4vets Veterans Day 5k

The 13th annual “Veterans Day 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk” will take place on Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Pointe at Barclay at 1450 Barclay Pointe Blvd. in Wilmington.

Organized by paws4people’s paws4vets, proceeds from the race will benefit their program, which provides psychiatric medical alert assistance dogs to veterans and service members living with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

Per the announcement, those who wish to participate are welcome to race alongside their well-behaved, leashed dogs. Options for the race will include:

A 5K race with dogs

A 5K race without dogs

A virtual 5K race

A 1 mile fun walk

Those interested in the event can learn more on the event’s Facebook page. To register, please visit the event sign-up page.

Cape Fear Community College Veterans Day ceremony

Cape Fear Community College has announced that a Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 in CFCC’s Tabitha’s Courtyard at 411 N Front St. in Wilmington. Per the announcement, the ceremony will be held in Union Station in room 170 if there is inclement weather.

The ceremony will include remarks from:

Jason Bocchino, veteran of the U.S. Navy and veteran services coordinator at CFCC

CFCC President Jim Morton

James Nicholas, U.S. Army National Guard and CFCC student

Jonathan Barfield, New Hanover County commissioner, member of the CFCC Board of Trustees and veteran of the U.S. Navy

Retired U.S. Navy Captain Wilbur Jones

Following the ceremony, all veterans will be invited to a free lunch in the Bob Philpott Veterans Center, which is located on the first floor of CFCC’s Union Station at 502 N Front St.

Additionally, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the CFCC Barber School will offer free haircuts to veterans at 108 Walnut St. in Wilmington.

Hannah Block USO/Community Arts Center events

The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center will host four events to celebrate and honor Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11 from 7 to 10 p.m., the “Veterans Day Dance” will be held at the center. According to the announcement, musical offerings will range from “‘40s Big Band sounds, Motown, Beach Music, ‘50s, ‘60s, & ‘70s Rock & Roll, Dixieland, Show Tunes, and Jazz.” The Duke Ladd Band will perform. Tickets to the event are $20, and free concessions will be provided.

On Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the “Art Can Save a Vet Now Exhibition” will take place. Per the announcement, the free event will feature contributions from local artists and veterans, which will be available for sale and auction. Save A Vet Now seeks to combat suicides among veterans by raising awareness, providing social connections and generating donations to provide services.

From 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 12, the 208th Army Band will perform. Admission to this event will be free.

Wayne Daniels’ “Contra Band” will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the center. Admission to this event will also be free. The concert “will honor the great bands of the past and feature uniquely American music,” according to the organizers.

Events in Columbus County

Residents of Columbus County will have a handful of opportunities to take part in Veterans Day events.

The “Nakina Veterans Parade” will take place on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. on Seven Creeks Highway. Per the announcement, parade participants will line up at 1 p.m. at Nakina Baptist Church at 7883 Seven Creeks Highway.

A Veterans Day ceremony will take place at the Columbus County Courthouse at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. The courthouse is located at 113 Courthouse Square in Whiteville.

On Nov. 12, the “Columbus County Veterans Celebration Parade” will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Whiteville. According to the announcement, the parade will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the downtown Whiteville greenspace. Columbus County Public Transportation will be offering free rides to the event for veterans who do not have other means of transportation. Event organizers ask veterans to call (910) 642-7201 to schedule a ride for this event.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.