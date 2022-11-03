Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen

​Steven Lewis Allen Jr.
​Steven Lewis Allen Jr.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr.

Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair.

He was last seen on October 29 at 4505 Alder Ridge Dr wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie and red and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-520-9686.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic...
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Quajohn Crews, Jayden Canty and Bryan Mercer
Wilmington police arrest three on gun charges
According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries, some...
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
Lory Cheryl Boyer
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office safely locates missing woman
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing

Latest News

“Anytime a child is involved in any kind of accident, it’s always a tragic event,” Nathan...
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
City and county law enforcement seen at New Hanover County Landfill
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
Airlie Gardens
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly