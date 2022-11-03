New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr.

Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair.

He was last seen on October 29 at 4505 Alder Ridge Dr wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie and red and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-520-9686.

