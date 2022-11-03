Senior Connect
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

Democrat Jeff Jackson’s campaign pulls ad showing opponent’s house
Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house(Pat Harrigan's campaign)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents.

The Jackson campaign pulled the ad from WBTV late Thursday morning.

The ad centered on a lake house owned by Harrigan in Catawba County and ends with a shot of Jackson standing in front of a house on a lake.

Both Jackson and Harrigan are vying for a newly created seat in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District.

The shooting happened in October, when Harrigan’s parents and children were in the house, a Harrigan spokesman confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the Hickory Police Department confirmed they are investigating the shooting.

Police have not confirmed any arrests in the case and have not connected the shooting to the ad.

Harrigan addressed the incident in a tweet Thursday morning.

“A bullet & death threats aren’t enough to knock this Green Beret off that mission,” the tweet said in part.

Jackson acknowledged a request for comment for this story but had not provided a comment as of Thursday afternoon.

Be alerted to any developments in this investigation first through the free WBTV News app.

This story has been updated to clarify who owned the house where the shooting was reported and to reflect that Jackson was not standing in front of Harrigan’s house in his ad.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

