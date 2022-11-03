Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Little boy gets big group hug from friends while twin brother remains in hospital

A little boy named Ethan walks into his school and is met by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs. (Source: @glitterenthusiast / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (Gray News) – Kids in Maryland shared a sweet moment when they welcomed back their classmate whose twin brother is in the hospital.

In a video posted to Instagram by user @glitterenthusiast, a little boy named Ethan walks into his school in Rockville and is met one-by-one by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs.

According to the video’s caption, Ethan and his twin brother Bennett both have a rare genetic disease.

Bennett came down with pneumonia and has been in the hospital for four weeks. The video’s caption said he will go to rehab soon and hopefully be home by December.

“These children are amazing,” the caption reads. “Can’t wait to see what they do when Bennett comes back to school!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic...
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Quajohn Crews, Jayden Canty and Bryan Mercer
Wilmington police arrest three on gun charges
According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries, some...
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
Lory Cheryl Boyer
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office safely locates missing woman
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing

Latest News

“Anytime a child is involved in any kind of accident, it’s always a tragic event,” Nathan...
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention on June 6, 2019, in...
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
Pamella Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse, and a judge...
Woman gets life in prison for 2-year-old step-granddaughter’s murder
Dwayne Jackson
Wilmington man pleads guilty to human trafficking charges
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing after smoke...
Delta flight makes emergency landing after engine issues