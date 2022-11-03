Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Life-size cast of Princess Diana’s hand is up for auction

A life-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is going up for auction. (Credit: Reeman Dansie Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A life-size cast of Princess Diana’s hand is going up for auction.

It is expected to sell for up to £40,000, just over $46,000, when it goes under the hammer Tuesday.

The plaster cast is of Diana’s left hand, depicting her wedding band. It was made by renowned Croatian sculptor Oscar Nemon.

It will be auctioned off at Reeman Dansie in the southeastern English county of Essex.

The auction house says the piece is “extremely rare and believed unique.”

Twenty-five years after her death, items belonging to the former Princess of Wales that go to auction typically attract significant public interest.

Last year, a slice of Charles and Diana’s 1981 wedding cake sold for an unexpected price of £1,850 at auction, about $2,500.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic...
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries, some...
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
Quajohn Crews, Jayden Canty and Bryan Mercer
Wilmington police arrest three on gun charges
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing
Lory Cheryl Boyer
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office safely locates missing woman

Latest News

“Anytime a child is involved in any kind of accident, it’s always a tragic event,” Nathan...
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
A new report says glacial melt is increasing at a concerning rate, according to the U.N. (CNN,...
Yellowstone, Yosemite glaciers to disappear in 30 years, UN report finds
Commemoration events officially begin with the Wilmington History 101: Lunchtime Lesson from...
Events scheduled to commemorate anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre