Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000

Abigail Hollis
Abigail Hollis
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Abigail Hollis of Hampstead has been convicted of embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced to 67-93 months in prison.

Hollis was initially accused of embezzling over $200,000 between December 2015 and December 2018 while working as an employee of American Fire Technologies, LLC, per an announcement from District Attorney Ben David’s office.

According to court documents, Hollis used a company credit card issued in her name and made several personal purchases that were not authorized by the company. She was finally discovered after a co-worker noticed information saved on a network drive about Hollis purchasing two plane tickets to the Bahamas for a family member with the company card.

Management was notified, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation while the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys Financial Crimes Unit handled the prosecution of the case.

“Thanks to the sharp eye of a co-worker this employee’s financial crimes were uncovered and were able to be prosecuted. This case is a reminder for corporations to have verifications in place for all expenditures and to implement review of employee purchases,” David said.

