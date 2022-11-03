Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals

The Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington
The Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Shepherd Center and the Innovative Financial Group are partnering to give away 1,000 free holiday meal boxes with a $25 voucher for a turkey.

“We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal,” said Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight in a release.

The boxes will be given away during the center’s weekly grocery giveaway on November 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at 811 Martin Street. The center also runs a free soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

You can learn more about the center and how to support their work by calling 910-763-4424 ext. 100 or by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic...
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries, some...
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
Quajohn Crews, Jayden Canty and Bryan Mercer
Wilmington police arrest three on gun charges
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing
Lory Cheryl Boyer
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office safely locates missing woman

Latest News

Wilmington Compost Company hosts its 4th annual pumpkin collection to help create an...
Getting rid of your pumpkins in an eco-friendly way
If your pumpkins are starting to rot and you’re ready to toss them after the Halloween...
Getting rid of your pumpkins in an eco-friendly way
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to ongoing film production
Cucalorus has announced thirteen filmmakers who will receive financial support via the Filmed...
13 N.C. film projects awarded financial support from Cucalorus