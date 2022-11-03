Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Shepherd Center and the Innovative Financial Group are partnering to give away 1,000 free holiday meal boxes with a $25 voucher for a turkey.

“We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal,” said Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight in a release.

The boxes will be given away during the center’s weekly grocery giveaway on November 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at 811 Martin Street. The center also runs a free soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

You can learn more about the center and how to support their work by calling 910-763-4424 ext. 100 or by visiting their website.

