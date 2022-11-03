Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: late fall looking and feeling like early fall... at home and in the tropics

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Nov. 2, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Temperatures are on the up! ...in your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Expect mild / warm 70s and 80s for highs and cool / muggy 50s and 60s for lows into next week. The jet stream will not sufficiently buckle for any chilly / cold air intrusions until after Veterans Day.

Patchy rain is possible through Sunday, but most times and places should stay dry. Next week, daily odds for breezy showers will grow as a trough of low pressure sharpens off the Florida, Georgia, and Carolina coasts. Whether this low manages to attain tropical or subtropical status appears to be a nominal matter for now.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is buzzing in any case! After charging into Belize as a hurricane Wednesday, a weaker Lisa will bring lesser but still significant impacts to parts of Guatemala and Mexico through the weekend. In the same time, Hurricane Martin will morph into a cold core storm over the North Atlantic Ocean.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic...
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries, some...
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
Quajohn Crews, Jayden Canty and Bryan Mercer
Wilmington police arrest three on gun charges
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing
Alexis Nicole Brooks
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Nov. 2, 2022
First Alert Forecast: tropics teem with activity amid remarkable November warmth... for now
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Nov. 2, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Nov. 2, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Nov. 2, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Nov. 2, 2022
A pleasant night ahead for SE NC
First Alert Forecast: November opens toasty at home and with activity in the tropics