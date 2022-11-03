First Alert Forecast: late fall looking and feeling like early fall... at home and in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Temperatures are on the up! ...in your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Expect mild / warm 70s and 80s for highs and cool / muggy 50s and 60s for lows into next week. The jet stream will not sufficiently buckle for any chilly / cold air intrusions until after Veterans Day.

Patchy rain is possible through Sunday, but most times and places should stay dry. Next week, daily odds for breezy showers will grow as a trough of low pressure sharpens off the Florida, Georgia, and Carolina coasts. Whether this low manages to attain tropical or subtropical status appears to be a nominal matter for now.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is buzzing in any case! After charging into Belize as a hurricane Wednesday, a weaker Lisa will bring lesser but still significant impacts to parts of Guatemala and Mexico through the weekend. In the same time, Hurricane Martin will morph into a cold core storm over the North Atlantic Ocean.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.