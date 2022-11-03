Senior Connect
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 8-month-old baby died in a car wreck last month after the driver, Brittany Pope, hit a tree. She was initially charged with DWI —District Attorney Jon David said a grand jury has now added felony death by motor vehicle and felony child abuse charges.

Hickory Grove Fire Department, Bladen County EMS, and Highway Patrol responded to the call.

“Anytime a child is involved in any kind of accident, it’s always a tragic event,” Nathan Dowless, Bladen County’s emergency services director, said.

Highway Patrol told WECT that the infant’s car seat was not buckled in correctly.

“Child car seats are obviously required by law. Statistics show, with Safe Kids, that 71% of accidents, [where] a child passes away can be prevented by car restraints,” Dowless added.

He said about 50% of car seats aren’t installed correctly, even though the driver might think so.

He encourages anyone who has kids in a car seat to stop by a fire department or the health department to double-check that their little ones are safe.

“Periodically in Bladen County we do have those car seat safety checks, at fire departments, the health department, and obviously other agencies throughout the county,” Dowless said. “We’ve got a number of people that are trained or are in the process of being trained on that safety.”

