Dreamville Festival announces its 2023 return to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Dreamville 2023 was announced Wednesday via the festival’s Instagram.

The music festival, curated by hip-hop star and Fayetteville native J. Cole, is scheduled to be held April 1-2 at Dorothea Dix Park. A lineup of acts has yet to be announced.

“The festival acts as a perfect complement to the existing event landscape and cultural fabric of the city of Raleigh,” the festival’s website stated.

By signing up for festival information at Dreamville’s website, fans can get a presale tickets password.

Dreamville started in 2018 and has become one of the biggest festivals in the state.

