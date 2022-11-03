Community invited to Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The ALS Association announced that the Walk to Defeat ALS in Wilmington will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Long Leaf Park at 314 Pine Grove Drive.

“Your participation in the Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people living with ALS and their families at the local level. Through education, support groups, access to care and advocacy, we are working to defeat ALS and provide hope to people living with ALS and their families,” stated the ALS Association on their website.

Check-in for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk itself begins at 10 a.m. They are hoping to raise $50,000 through the event, and have already reached $48,433 as of Thursday. Participating in the walk is free, but the ALS Association encourages donations. You can register for the walk at their website.

