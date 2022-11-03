Senior Connect
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3.

WECT has a team member on the scene.

According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped up for tonight, but they expect to be back Friday morning.

We’re told a group of officers will secure a particular area of the landfill throughout the night, but we still haven’t received any information on what this scene is related to. Officials have only said that detectives are actively working on the case.

This story is developing, we will provide more details as they are available.

