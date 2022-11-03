Chemours applies to NCDEQ for air permit modification

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said in a release on Thursday that they have begun the review of an application for an air permit modification from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility.

“DEQ remains focused on the immediate need to address the PFAS contamination from Chemours and its impacts to North Carolinians throughout the Cape Fear River basin. DEQ will continue its ongoing efforts to reduce or eliminate environmental impacts from the facility’s ongoing operations and the residual contamination at the site,” said the DEQ in the release.

The application is for the “Vinyl Ethers Expansion and Hydrolysis Line.” In the application, Chemours writes that the emission increases they propose wouldn’t be enough to trigger a Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) review. Per the NCDEQ and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a PSD review would require the installation of the “Best Available Control Technology” or BACT, an air quality analysis, an additional impacts analysis and public involvement.

Though a PSD isn’t required for the public to get involved; the DEQ writes in the release that they plan “to schedule a full public engagement process, including a public comment period and public hearings, to be announced at a later date.”

The application was received by the DEQ’s Division of Air Quality. You can send comments about Chemours to the DEQ at comments.chemours@ncdenr.gov.

