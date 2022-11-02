Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing teen

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of S. 7th St. She was last seen wearing a red turtle neck, blue jeans and black shoes.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of S. 7th St. She was last seen wearing a red turtle neck, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Nicole Brooks
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries, some...
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
The Bladenboro Police Department has begun an investigation after a man was allegedly assaulted...
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic...
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Michael Hoffer
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’

Latest News

An at-grade pedestrian crossing will be installed at the intersection of Ploof Road/Olde...
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements
New Hanover County Health and Human Services has announced that a “Election Day Drive Thru Flu...
New Hanover County Health and Human Services to host ‘Election Day Drive Thru Flu and COVID Vaccine’ event
Lory Cheryl Boyer
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The N.C. Department of Commerce awarded $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear...
N.C. awards $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear region