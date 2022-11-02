WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of S. 7th St. She was last seen wearing a red turtle neck, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3609.

