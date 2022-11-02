Wilmington police arrest three on gun charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested three people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city.

On Oct. 3, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. Weeks later, on Oct. 25, the WPD arrested Goldsboro-resident Bryan Mercer, 29, and he is now being held without bond. He was charged with:

Discharge firearm into occupied property

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Felony conspiracy

Discharge firearm in a reckless manner

On Oct. 29, police arrested Jayden Canty, an 18-year-old Wilmington resident, in connection to two other ShotSpotter activations in the area of the Creekwood housing community over the past several weeks. He is being held with a $300,000 secured bond and was charged with:

Discharge weapon into occupied property

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Felony conspiracy

Possession of a stolen firearm

Discharge firearm in a reckless manner

CCW

Possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

After attempting to flee during a vehicle stop in the 1300 block of Dawson Street on Oct. 13, 21-year-old Wilmington-resident Quajohn Crews was arrested and is currently being held without bond.

“The suspect attempted to flee and officers initiated a brief pursuit. One stolen weapon was thrown from the vehicle and a passenger jumped out of the window while fleeing from officers. 21-year-old Quajohn Crews from Wilmington ran into a residence and was taken into custody shortly after without incident. The remaining vehicle occupants were detained and this case is currently ongoing,” wrote the WPD in a release.

Crews was charged with:

Misdemeanor breaking and entering

Possession of a firearm by felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Carrying concealed weapon

Resist delay obstruct

He was also charged in connection to a shooting on the 1000 block of Emory Street on Oct. 12. Those charges are as follows:

Discharge firearm into occupied property

Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.