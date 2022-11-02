Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington police arrest three on gun charges

Quajohn Crews, Jayden Canty and Bryan Mercer
Quajohn Crews, Jayden Canty and Bryan Mercer(Wilmington Police Department, MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested three people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city.

On Oct. 3, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. Weeks later, on Oct. 25, the WPD arrested Goldsboro-resident Bryan Mercer, 29, and he is now being held without bond. He was charged with:

  • Discharge firearm into occupied property
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Felony conspiracy
  • Discharge firearm in a reckless manner

On Oct. 29, police arrested Jayden Canty, an 18-year-old Wilmington resident, in connection to two other ShotSpotter activations in the area of the Creekwood housing community over the past several weeks. He is being held with a $300,000 secured bond and was charged with:

  • Discharge weapon into occupied property
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Felony conspiracy
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Discharge firearm in a reckless manner
  • CCW
  • Possession of schedule VI controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

After attempting to flee during a vehicle stop in the 1300 block of Dawson Street on Oct. 13, 21-year-old Wilmington-resident Quajohn Crews was arrested and is currently being held without bond.

“The suspect attempted to flee and officers initiated a brief pursuit. One stolen weapon was thrown from the vehicle and a passenger jumped out of the window while fleeing from officers. 21-year-old Quajohn Crews from Wilmington ran into a residence and was taken into custody shortly after without incident. The remaining vehicle occupants were detained and this case is currently ongoing,” wrote the WPD in a release.

Crews was charged with:

  • Misdemeanor breaking and entering
  • Possession of a firearm by felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Carrying concealed weapon
  • Resist delay obstruct

He was also charged in connection to a shooting on the 1000 block of Emory Street on Oct. 12. Those charges are as follows:

  • Discharge firearm into occupied property
  • Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Nicole Brooks
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
The Bladenboro Police Department has begun an investigation after a man was allegedly assaulted...
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch
Michael Hoffer
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’
According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries, some...
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Circa 1922 offers a host of small plates, salads, and entrees along with a full bar and...
Cape Fear Foodie: Circa 1922, Wrightsville Foodie Events, and Dia de los Muertos
The North Carolina Spot Festival will make its return this weekend in Hampstead to raise money...
N.C. Spot Festival returns this weekend, seeks to raise money for local schools
A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire.
After calling 911, man dies beside pets in Cumberland County house fire
Digital literacy class in Wilmington teaches basic computer skills
Digital literacy course seeks to teach basic computer skills