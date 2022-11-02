One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m.

“WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.

The name of the person killed has not been revealed due to family notification, and the WPD says they are investigating the collision.

