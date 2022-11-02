Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic...
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m.

“WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.

The name of the person killed has not been revealed due to family notification, and the WPD says they are investigating the collision.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Nicole Brooks
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
The Bladenboro Police Department has begun an investigation after a man was allegedly assaulted...
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch
According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries, some...
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
Michael Hoffer
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’
Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted

Latest News

The N.C. Department of Commerce awarded $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear...
N.C. awards $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear region
The North Carolina Spot Festival will make its return this weekend in Hampstead to raise money...
N.C. Spot Festival returns this weekend, seeks to raise money for local schools
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church will host the 22nd annual “St. Stan’s Polish Festival” on...
22nd annual ‘St. Stan’s Polish Festival’ to be held this weekend, offering authentic Polish cuisine and festivities
A wreath from the NHC 4-H wreath sale
NHC 4-H selling wreaths to support youth development programs