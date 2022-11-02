Senior Connect
NHC 4-H selling wreaths to support youth development programs

A wreath from the NHC 4-H wreath sale
A wreath from the NHC 4-H wreath sale(NC Cooperative Extension)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County 4-H program is aiming to sell 350 wreaths to support youth programs during its 11th annual 4-H Wreath Sale running from now, Nov. 2, to Nov. 9.

“I think people start getting into the holiday spirit when ordering their wreaths,” said Sara Bergstrom, member of New Hanover County 4-H Teen Leaders Club. “The fresh fragrance of the wreath and knowing you’ve helped our local programs are bonuses!”

Wreaths come in two sizes: the 20-inch Standard Door Wreath for $25 and the 24-inch Deluxe Door Wreath for $35. Pre-orders must be made by Nov. 9, and pickup will be on Nov. 23, 28 and 29 at the NHC Cooperative Extension Office at the Arboretum at 6206 Oleander Drive.

The wreaths are made from Fraser Fir trees on the Brookgreen Family Farm in Ashe County, North Carolina. You can find the order form to buy the wreaths on the NC Cooperative Extension website.

