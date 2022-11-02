Senior Connect
New Hanover County Health and Human Services to host 'Election Day Drive Thru Flu and COVID Vaccine' event

New Hanover County has announced that a “Election Day Drive Thru Flu and COVID Vaccine” event...
New Hanover County has announced that a “Election Day Drive Thru Flu and COVID Vaccine” event will be held on Nov. 8 in the Health and Human Services parking lot at 1650 Greenfield St. in Wilmington.(North Georgia Health District Immunization Coordinator Robin Coffey)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services has announced that their “Election Day Drive Thru Flu and COVID Vaccine” event will be held on Nov. 8 in the Health and Human Services parking lot at 1650 Greenfield St. in Wilmington.

Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested individuals may receive their flu shot and/or a bivalent COVID-19 booster without having to leave their vehicle. While the vaccines are being offered at no cost, individuals with insurance will be asked to present their card for filing purposes. Proof of insurance, however, will not be required.

Additionally, those who have not experienced any previous adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines will not have to wait 15 minutes before leaving. Those wishing to receive a primary COVID vaccine dose may visit the Pandemic Operations Center at 1507 Greenfield St.

