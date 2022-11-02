Senior Connect
N.C. Spot Festival returns this weekend, seeks to raise money for local schools

The North Carolina Spot Festival will make its return this weekend in Hampstead to raise money for local schools.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Spot Festival will make its return this weekend in Hampstead to raise money for local schools.

Per the announcement, the event is scheduled to occur from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 6. The festival will be held at 14221 U.S. HWY 17 in Hampstead.

Those wishing to attend can look forward to:

  • Fried spot plates
  • A wide variety of local vendors
  • Local food trucks
  • Live music, including Chillin’ Dixie, Cayden MaCray, Fryd on the Boat, Christian Brinkley and Southern Torch
  • Inflatables from Bounce House Wilmington
  • Axe throwing from Axes & Allies (Sunday)
  • Beer and wine, including Salty Turtle Beer Company
  • Opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.

Admission will be $5 for those age 7 and older. Children under the age of 7 will get in for free, per the announcement. Money raised by the festival will support eastside schools in Pender County.

Event organizers have stated that chairs will be permitted, but outside coolers and pets will not. Additionally, they said that this year’s festival will have a larger kids area compared to past events.

For more information, please visit the North Carolina Spot Festival website or Facebook page.

