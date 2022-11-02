Senior Connect
N.C. awards $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear region

The N.C. Department of Commerce awarded $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear...
The N.C. Department of Commerce awarded $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear region and $8.45 million total across the state.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Commerce awarded $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear region and $8.45 million total across the state.

“In today’s changing economy, we must help more North Carolinians overcome barriers to entering the workforce, particularly individuals reentering after incarceration, while also helping our employers train workers with the skills they need,” Governor Roy Cooper said in the announcement.

That $450,000 grant was awarded to the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, which works in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties.

Per the announcement, “A $450,000 grant will implement a multiple pathway approach to connect targeted small businesses and micro-businesses with job-ready talent. The program will provide sustainability and growth options, while developing talent pipelines to meet future needs.”

This and 10 other grants are NCWorks Small Business Work-Based Learning Grants, five are NCWorks Substance Use Disorder Recover Grants and four are NCWorks Reentry Support Grants.

The grants were funded by the American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery Fund. This fund provides North Carolina with $5.4 billion for addressing the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and building towards a “strong and equitable recovery,” according to the announcement.

